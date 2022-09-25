Arkansas’ Cam Little misses game-winning field goal, kick attempt hits very top of upright

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arkansas was just a few feet away from preventing Texas A&M’s upset on Saturday.

Razorbacks kicker Cam Little had a chance to win the game but his 42-yard field goal attempt from the left hashmark hit just off the top of the right upright and hit the end zone. Texas A&M won the game 23-21.

Sports Illustrated noted the game was being played at AT&T Stadium – the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. The neutral site for the game may have worked to the detriment of Arkansas.

According to the outlet, the NFL’s uprights are between 30 and 35 feet above the ground while college football uprights must be at least 30 feet above the ground. Little’s kick went over the top of the upright in which the officials on the field may have made a debatable call.

The call would have remained the same, however.

“If the ball is higher than the upright, it must be completely inside the upright to be good,” a former college football official told Sports Illustrated. “If it is straight over the upright it is not good.”

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman called the loss a “tough one.”

“They had a couple of big plays… and certainly a big fumble recovery,” he added.

Texas A&M’s big defensive turnover proved to be among the key plays.

Demani Richardson got the ball and made the most of it. Aggies linebacker Chris Russell knocked the ball out of Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson’s hands. Tyreek Chappell picked the ball up but after being met by a Razorbacks defender he handed it off to Richardson, who took it the rest of the way.

“I don’t know if it saved us, but it made it a lot easier to win,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said.

Texas A&M’s Max Johnson finished 11-for-21 passing for 151 yards and a touchdown pass. Devon Achane had 159 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown.

Jefferson was 12-for-19 passing with 171 yards and two touchdown passes.

Both teams are 3-1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.