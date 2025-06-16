Arkansas baseball star pitches historic no-hitter in College World Series

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

University of Arkansas baseball star Gage Wood pitched just the third no-hitter in College World Series history and first in 65 years on Monday, striking out a record 19 against Murray State to protect his team’s 3-0 victory.

Wood joined Jim Ehrler of Texas in 1950 and Jim Wixson of Oklahoma State in 1960 as the only pitchers to throw CWS no-hitters.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The junior only had two three-ball counts as 83 of his 119 pitches were strikes.

Wood had bid for a perfect game in the eighth inning, but a 2-2 breaking ball hit Dom Decker in his back foot.

“When I hit the guy in the foot, I knew I screwed up,” Wood said after the game.

WOMEN’S SOCCER TEAM DUBS ITSELF ‘IMMIGRANT CITY FOOTBALL CLUB’ AMID ANTI-ICE RIOTS IN LOS ANGELES

Still, Wood, a junior right-hander who set the CWS record for strikeouts in a nine-inning game, celebrated his feat after the game.

“The only special thing was I didn’t want to go home. That’s it,” he said. “We’re not going home. We get to play tomorrow night. But it’s pretty cool.”

Wood has gone from closer as a freshman to middle reliever as a sophomore to weekend starter as a junior. He injured his right shoulder throwing a warmup pitch in his Feb. 23 start against Michigan and didn’t return until April 18 against Texas A&M, a total of 54 days.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Asked what he did with the game ball, Wood said, “I gave it to my dad and said happy late Father’s Day.”

Arkansas (49-14) plays another elimination game Tuesday night against the winner of Monday night’s game between LSU and UCLA.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.