Arizona State’s Bobby Hurley sends team to locker room early after opponent’s ‘no class’ behavior, ejections

The final seconds of Saturday’s Arizona State-Arizona game took a little while to finish due to some drama on the court and the benches.

With roughly 30 seconds left in the game and the Wildcats up 81-72, Arizona’s Caleb Love got tangled up with BJ Freeman. The Sun Devil then headbutted Love.

Love and Freeman were ejected, but as the dust continued to settle between both teams, ASU head coach Bobby Hurley ordered all the players on his bench to go to the locker room.

As the Wildcats dribbled out the final seconds, Hurley ordered his assistant coaches to leave the bench, leaving just him on the bench and five Sun Devils on the court.

Seconds before the usual handshake line, Hurley then waved off Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, and both squads went into their respective locker rooms.

Hurley was asked about the ordeal and said he had no choice but to send his players to the locker room early after his opponents showed “no class.”

“If you look right near our bench, it was relentless constant chatter from a couple of the Arizona players that was not being policed properly. Of course, they’re going to be happy with winning, but it was done with no class, in my opinion,” Hurley said after the game.

“Words that were said back and forth led to the moment where Freeman lost his cool, because of the constant talk that was allowed to go on. I had to make a tough decision in the best interest of our team to get them into the locker room so there would be no further incident the rest of the game and in the handshake line.”

Hurley then finished his press conference with a parting shot, perhaps at Love.

“I do get a vote for the All-Conference, and I can tell you who’s not getting a vote,” he said.

Lloyd called the ordeal “disappointing on all sides.”

“We want to be a program that when tough things happen, we want to respond with class. I don’t know if we did or didn’t, but just a tough moment in an emotional game. I got a lot of respect for Bobby and Arizona State,” Lloyd said.

The Wildcats improved to 15-6 on the season and 9-1 in Big 12 play, while the Sun Devils are 12-9 overall and 3-7 against conference opponents.

The teams will meet in a rematch March 4.

