FOX Sports 

Arizona State player rips Jayden Daniels as he’s reportedly set to enter transfer portal

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels reportedly entered the transfer portal and will look for a new school to play for in 2022.

Daniels played the last three seasons with the Sun Devils. He played in 12 games as a freshman, all four games of the 2020 coronavirus-impacted season and 13 games in 2021.

On Thursday, 247 Sports reported Daniels was entering the transfer portal.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks to throw as UNLV defensive lineman Kolo Uasike (94) pursues during a game Sept. 11, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz.
(AP Photo/Matt York)

In 29 collegiate games, Daniels has 6,025 passing yards and 32 touchdown passes. The Sun Devils were 8-5 last season and lost in the Las Vegas Bowl to Wisconsin, 20-13. Daniels is considered the best quarterback remaining in the transfer portal.

A video surfaced on social media showing teammates cleaning out Daniels’ locker.

JIM HARBAUGH AGREES TO REWORKED 5-YEAR CONTRACT WITH MICHIGAN

Jayden Daniels of the Arizona State Sun Devils warms up before a game against the BYU Cougars Sept. 18, 2021, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Logan, Utah.
(Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Someone can be heard saying, “N—- sucks anyway,” on the video.

Arizona State has been under investigation for potential recruiting violations. The Sun Devils are accused of hosting recruits on campus during an NCAA-mandated COVID-19 “dead” period.

Several coaches have left the program amid the NCAA probe, and the team has lost commitments from its 2022 class.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels of the Arizona State Sun Devils throws a pass during the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Sun Devil Stadium Sept. 25, 2021 in Tempe, Ariz.
(Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Herm Edwards remains head coach of the team despite the controversy surrounding the program.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.