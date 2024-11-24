Arizona State fans storm field with time on clock, causing lengthy delay; Sun Devils post last-second win

The final second of Saturday’s Arizona State-BYU game took nearly 15 minutes to play because fans stormed the field thinking the game was over.

Up 28-23 with seven seconds left on fourth down, ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt dropped back and launched the ball out of bounds to kill the clock.

The clock initially read zeroes, prompting fans to storm the field and celebrate.

As fans went wild, the officials reviewed how much time was left on the clock and eventually ruled one second remained.

That resulted in thousands of people being forced to leave the field.

The whole ordeal took over 13 minutes.

BYU had the ball at its own 49, and Jake Retzlaff went for the Hail Mary, which was caught, but just short of the goal line, ending the game and giving Arizona State the win.

Fans hadn’t even made it back to their seats, and the sidelines were filled with rows of people.

The decision to storm the field may be a bit odd. Arizona State is ranked lower than BYU, which led the Big 12 entering the game. But Vegas had the Sun Devils as 3.5-point favorites.

Arizona State was yards away from icing the game on a last-minute interception, but it was stopped seven yards short. After a four-yard rush on first down, the Sun Devils decided to run around the backfield to run out the clock. The out-of-bounds pass came on fourth and goal from nearly midfield.

But the Sun Devils avoided a catastrophe, and Arizona State fans celebrated without further interruption.

The win was huge for Arizona State, which needs one more win and an Iowa State loss in its final two games to earn a trip to the Big 12 championship game and a shot at the College Football Playoff. The Sun Devils benefited from Colorado’s loss to Kansas moments earlier.

Arizona State, 9-2 with a 6-2 conference record, faces in-state rival Arizona on the road next week to wrap up the season.

