Arizona Diamondbacks: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook

The Arizona Diamondbacks are looking to make a run in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Arizona finished a low-key 85-77 last season and second in the National League West division behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arizona was only four games out of the final playoff spot.

The Diamondbacks added Starling Marte, Kole Calhoun and Madison Bumgarner in the offseason in hopes of either getting over the hump and shocking the baseball world to win the division or at least making the playoffs.

Arizona is definitely not the sexiest team that fans will be focusing on. But they have the players and the ability to make the run and draw attention throughout the shortened season.

Through 60 games last season, Arizona was 30-30 and 11 games back in the NL West.

2019 finish: 2nd National League West

2019 record: 85-77

Manager: Torey Lovullo

Projected Starters

C: Carson Kelly

1B: Christian Walker

2B: Ketel Marte

3B: Eduardo Escobar

SS: Nick Ahmed

OF: David Peralta

OF: Starling Marte

OF: Kole Calhoun

DH: Jake Lamb

Projected Rotation/Closer

SP: Madison Bumgarner

SP: Robbie Ray

SP: Luke Weaver

SP: Zac Gallen

SP: Merrill Kelly

CL: Archie Bradley

