Arizona Cardinals: Each NFL Draft 2020 selection

The Arizona Cardinals made six selections during the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Cardinals made a huge upgrade on the defensive side and got lucky with a late Day 2 pick addressing the team’s offensive line.

Arizona found value on the third day, making solid selections on defense.

Here are who the Cardinals chose during the draft:

**

ROUND 1, PICK 8: ISAIAH SIMMONS, LB

The Cardinals selected linebacker Isaiah Simmons with the No. 8 pick. Simmons slid out of the top 5 in the draft and landed in Arizona, who now has a ferocious linebacker on defense. Simmons according to many experts, is among the top 5 overall players in the draft and for him to fall to the Cardinals is a bit of a surprise.

**

ROUND 3, PICK 72: JOSH JONES, OL

The Cardinals selected offensive lineman Josh Jones with the No. 72 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Houston offensive tackle slid to the middle of the third round. He was considered to be a top lineman and it looks like Arizona may have gotten a steal deep into the draft.

**

ROUND 4, PICK 114: LEKI FOTU, DT

The Cardinals selected defensive tackle Leki Fotu with the No. 114 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. In nine games with Utah last season, he recorded 25 tackles and 6.5 tackles for a loss.

**

ROUND 4, PICK 131: RASHARD LAWRENCE, DT

The Cardinals selected defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence with the No. 131 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Lawrence was a stud defensive lineman at LSU. He had 28 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 12 games in 2019.

**

ROUND 6, PICK 202: EVAN WEAVER, LB

The Cardinals selected linebacker Evan Weaver with the No. 202 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Weaver played in 13 games with Cal in 2019. He had 181 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

**

ROUND 7, PICK 222: ENO BENJAMIN, RB

The Cardinals selected running back Eno Benjamin with the No. 222 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Benjamin played in 12 games in 2019. He recorded his second straight 1,000-yard rushing season and scored 10 touchdowns.