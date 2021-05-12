Arizona Cardinals 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Arizona Cardinals improved from 2019 to 2020 but the team was not able to make the playoffs in the highly competitive NFC West.

Arizona will open the 2021 season on the road against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 12. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET. The Cardinals’ season will end on Jan. 9 with a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, which could have division title and overall playoff implications.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Cardinals are bringing back quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Deandre Hopkins and will look to build upon the addition of former Houston Texans defensive force J.J. Watt. Arizona also added some firepower in the pass-rushing game with the selection of linebacker Zaven Collins in the draft.

The team will play opponents in the NFC North, AFC South, NFC South and AFC North this season.

Here’s who the Cardinals will be matching up against in 2021:

Home Opponents: Rams, Seahawks, 49ers, Packers, Vikings, Texans, Colts, Panthers

Away Opponents: Rams, Seahawks, 49ers, Lions, Bears, Titans, Jaguars, Cowboys, Browns

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 138-134

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Here’s the Cardinals’ 2021 regular-season schedule.