Arizona Bowl 2019: Wyoming vs. Georgia State preview, how to watch & more

The Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl will be played between the Wyoming Cowboys and the Georgia State Panthers on Dec. 31. The game will be played at Arizona Stadium in Tucson.

Wyoming comes into the game with a 7-5 overall record and a 4-4 record in the Mountain West Conference. Georgia State will come into the game with a 7-5 overall record and a 4-4 record in the Sun Belt Conference.

The Cowboys will appear in their third bowl game under Craig Bohl. The offense is led by Sean Chambers, who has 915 passing yards and seven touchdown passes. Chambers has 567 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. Xazavian Valladay has 1,061 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Raghib Ismail Jr. leads the team with 20 catches for 305 yards and two touchdowns. Solomon Boyd leads the team with 6 1/2 sacks while Logan Wilson leads with four interceptions.

The Panthers will appear in their third bowl game since joining the FBS. They are 1-1 in bowl games all-time. Dan Ellington leads the Panthers’ offense with 2,291 passing yards and 21 touchdown passes. Tra Barnett is the team’s leading rusher with 1,389 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. Cornelius McCoy has 65 catches for 679 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Hardrick Willis is the team’s leader on defense with 4 1/2 sacks.

Wyoming and Georgia State will meet for the first time in their histories.

ARIZONA BOWL INFO

Sponsor: Nova Home Loans

Date: December 31

Time: 4:30 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stadium: Arizona Stadium

Location: Tucson, Ariz.

ODDS

Moneyline: Wyoming (-270), Georgia State (+270)

Spread: Wyoming (-7), Georgia State (+7)

Over/Under: 48.5; Over (-110), Under (-110)

Betting odds courtesy VegasInsider.com