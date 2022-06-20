Arch Manning’s high school teammate makes commitment decision

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arch Manning is a highly touted high school football recruit who will be entering his senior year at Isidore Newman in Louisiana this year and a teammate of his has picked where he is going next.

Will Randle, who was rated a 3-star tight end by some of the top analysts, decided to choose Texas to continue his football career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to 247 Sports, he was ranked as the 670th best player in the Class of 2023 and the 34th best player at his position. He chose Texas over Alabama, Florida State and Georgia Tech, among others.

Manning had Texas on his list of potential schools he would commit to. He took his official visit to Texas on Saturday and posted inside Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium with Randle and defensive back Michael Taaffe. According to On3.com, it was Manning’s fourth visit in total. He went for unofficial visits back in June and October of 2021 and another one in March of this year.

The young quarterback, who is the son of Cooper Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and the grandson of Archie Manning, shed some light on his recruitment last month.

TEXAS A&M WANTED SEC TO PUNISH NICK SABAN OVER NIL REMARKS: REPORT

He told On3.com Georgia has one of the best college towns.

“I love coach Kirby (Smart), and he’s a real normal guy, a great coach. Georgia, the takeaway from practice there, is that they have athletes all over the field, especially on the defensive line. They have some studs and it shows; they had 15 players drafted,” he said. “Athens is probably the best college town I’ve ever been to. The coaches are all good people, they know how to win, know what it takes, and it was cool seeing that.”

Manning also had good things to say about Alabama.

“Those coaches are all good guys,” Manning said. “Alabama is a machine and everyone knows it. They practice hard, and they have dudes all over the place. They got a few good transfers and I’m excited to see that. Alabama has recently been able to have high quarterback play, so that’s been fun to watch and fun to look at in terms of making a decision.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As the high school season inches closer, every move Manning makes will certainly be watched closely.