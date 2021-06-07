Arch Manning's 50-yard touchdown toss at Clemson camp goes viral on social media

All eyeballs were on Arch Manning during a visit to Clemson this past weekend.

Arch, the nephew of NFL greats Peyton and Eli Manning, is entering his junior year at Isidore Newman School in Louisiana and is considered a five-star recruit in the 2023 class. On Tuesday afternoon he threw in front of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff — and he made one incredible throw that went viral on social media.

Manning completed a 50-yard touchdown to wide receiver Matayo Uiagalelei, who is the younger brother of Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and one of the top-ranked recruits in his class.

Last week, The Athletic reported that schools like Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Stanford and Texas, among others, have extended scholarship offers to the 6-foot-4, 200-pound quarterback, who is expected to be the most sought-after prospect of his class.

Arch’s Uncle Eli and grandfather Archie both starred at Ole Miss. Uncle Peyton took a different route and played college ball at the University of Tennessee, but Arch Manning doesn’t feel any pressure to follow in any of their footsteps and he may look to build a legacy of his own elsewhere.

“I’m wide, wide open,” Arch Manning told The Athletic in the exclusive interview.

“Arch is open-minded right now,” Arch’s father Cooper Manning told the digital sports publication. “He is going into everything wide-eyed and excited to meet people and develop relationships. He’s starting to figure out what he likes and what he doesn’t like in terms of the offenses and the systems. He’s looking forward to getting a better feel for the schools and their atmospheres.”

The Athletic reported that nobody with family connections to Arch – including his parents, grandfather and uncles – will influence where he decides to play in college. The family is expected to serve as a sounding board and resource for institutional knowledge, but the decision will be Arch’s alone, the outlet stated.

“I’m the one going to college, not my parents and not my coaches,” Arch Manning told The Athletic. “No one’s pressuring me to do anything. I mean, I don’t even have to play football in college if I don’t want to. But I want to go play at a good school, and I think every college has something great to offer. I’m not singling out anywhere.”