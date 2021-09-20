Arch Manning has ‘so much pressure and so many expectations’ amid national spotlight, uncle Eli says

With all the hype surrounding high school phenom Arch Manning, one of his Super Bowl-winning uncles decided to add even more pressure onto the shoulders of his nephew.

Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning made an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” and talked about how he’s giving advice to Arch, who is starring at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, Louisiana.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Eli said that he “feels for” his nephew because “he has so much pressure and so many expectations” for him to be great.

“I told him, ‘Hey, enjoy being a high school football player,'” Eli Manning said. “That is a great time in your life, some of the best friends you’ll have forever. Don’t start thinking so much about colleges, or ‘Hey where am I going to go play college,’ and thinking about the next level where you don’t get to enjoy this time in your life.

“So just enjoy it, work hard at it, be a great teammate and you’ll figure out where you’re gonna go play college.”

ARCH MANNING RECEIVES WARM WELCOME FROM THIS COLLEGE FOOTBALL FAN BASE

Arch Manning, a five-star junior quarterback, lived up to the hype in the first game of the season on Friday night. He completed 19 of 34 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns. He also carried the ball five times for 50 yards and a score in a 28-0 shutout victory over Vandebilt Catholic High School.

Arch has all of the top college programs on his radar, including the University of Alabama, Louisiana State University and Ole Miss. He currently has 12 offers from the top collegiate programs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In his first two seasons as Newman’s starter, Manning threw for 4,360 yards and 55 touchdowns. He will look to build on that in what is expected to be a sensational junior year.