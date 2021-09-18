Arch Manning delivers epic performance in first game of junior season

Arch Manning certainly lived up to the hype in the first game of his junior season.

The star quarterback at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans completed 19 of 34 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns. He also carried the ball five times for 50 yards and a score in a 28-0 shutout victory over Vandebilt Catholic.

Manning, the No. 1 junior recruit in the country, accounted for close to 200 yards and four touchdowns in the first 20 minutes of the game, according to MaxPreps.com. He also threw touchdown passes to three different receivers on Newman’s first three possessions.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound quarterback connected with tight end Will Randle on an 8-yard out. He then found Saint Villere for a 35-yard touchdown and completed a 23-yard swing pass to Terrance Williams Jr. to put Isidore Newman up 21-0 with 8:04 left in the first half.

Manning, son of Cooper Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of former New Orleans Saints great Archie Manning, has all of the top college programs on his radar, including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Ole Miss. In his first two seasons as Newman’s starter, Manning threw for 4,360 yards and 55 touchdowns. He will look to build on that in what should be a sensational junior year.