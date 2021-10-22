Arch Manning avoids social media as recruitment heats up: ‘I don’t really feel like dealing with all of that’

Arch Manning is a highly sought-after high school quarterback recruit from the class of 2023, and he’s coming down to the very end of his recruiting trips to some of the best college programs.

While the whirlwind of anticipation swirls around the Isidore Newman High School quarterback, the son of Cooper Manning, the nephew of Eli and Peyton and the grandson of Archie isn’t affected at all by the outside noise. The teenage sensation mostly is off social media, isn’t playing video games and sometimes has to babysit.

“I check it for other stuff, but I’m not really on there much,” Arch Manning, of Louisiana, told ESPN in a story published Friday. “I don’t really feel like dealing with all of that.”

The 17-year-old told the outlet he believes he’s just a “regular guy.”

“I think Newman and New Orleans do a good job with that. I’m just a regular student and high school football player. I think outside of New Orleans, they try to hype it up, but I don’t really think much about the whole Manning deal. I’m just trying to enjoy high school,” he said.

Eli Manning shared some of the advice he had for his nephew last month on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“I told him, ‘Hey, enjoy being a high school football player,'” Eli Manning said. “That is a great time in your life, some of the best friends you’ll have forever. Don’t start thinking so much about colleges, or ‘Hey where am I going to go play college,’ and thinking about the next level where you don’t get to enjoy this time in your life.

“So just enjoy it, work hard at it, be a great teammate and you’ll figure out where you’re gonna go play college.”

While Eli Manning is being honored at Ole Miss on Saturday, Arch will be making a recruiting visit. The young quarterback is said to be hotly pursued by Georgia, Texas and Alabama.

On Friday night, Arch Manning will lead Newman in a game against Berkeley Prep of Florida. The Greenies are coming off a 12-7 loss last week against St. Charles Catholic of Louisiana.