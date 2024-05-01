Appalachian State offensive lineman Jack Murphy dies

Appalachian State offensive lineman John “Jack” Murphy has died, head football coach Shawn Clark confirmed on social media Tuesday.

Clark first revealed the news of Murphy’s passing in a post on X.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Jack Murphy. He was a beloved Mountaineer,” his post on social media read.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Please keep his loved ones and our App State family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

In a statement from the university obtained by The Watauga Democrat, Murphy died on Friday.

“It is with deep sadness that we can confirm the death of Appalachian State University student John ‘Jack’ Murphy on April 26,” Sr. Associate Vice Chancellor and Chief Communications Officer Megan Hayes told the outlet.

NFL DRAFT PROSPECT AJ SIMON DEAD AT 25

“The hearts of the App State community are with Jack’s loved ones during this very difficult time. We are respecting his family’s wishes and requests and are providing support and assistance as requested.”

According to the report, no foul play was suspected.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Murphy, an All-Sun Belt third team selection, started in all 14 games for the Mountaineers in 2023.

He previously spent three seasons at Marshall.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.