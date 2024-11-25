Appalachian State fans pelt James Madison players with snowballs before game

The rivalry was back on between Appalachian State and James Madison University on Saturday with an added twist.

The Dukes traveled for the teams’ annual contest to Boone, North Carolina, where snow had hit the area.

The field was all clear for play, but the stands still had mounts of the white stuff – and the fans took advantage.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As the Dukes were entering the field from the tunnel, Mountaineer fans bombarded the players with snowballs.

It appeared that some players didn’t mind one bit – some even seemed fueled by getting hit.

But maybe the Appalachian State fans had a good plan, as the Mountaineers came away with a 34-20 victory.

Joey Aguilar threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns, and Ahmani Marshall ran for 108 yards in the victory.

ARIZONA STATE FANS STORM FIELD WITH TIME ON CLOCK, CAUSING LENGTHY DELAY; SUN DEVILS POST LAST-SECOND WIN

Aguilar threw a 4-yard touchdown to Eli Wilson and a 64-yard touchdown to Makai Jackson to bring the Mountaineers (5-5, 3-4 Sun Belt) into a tie at 17 with 1:23 left before halftime.

After forcing the Dukes to punt, App State came up with a blocked punt and Michael Hetzel returned it 9 yards for a touchdown to give the Mountaineers the lead for good with 40 seconds left before intermission.

With the loss, James Madison (8-3, 4-3) is eliminated from a chance to represent the East Division in the conference championship game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The game was almost one year to the day the Mountaineers ruined James Madison’s perfect season, as the Dukes had considered legal action after being ruled ineligible for a bowl game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.