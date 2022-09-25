AP Top 25 poll: NC State back in top 10 for first time in 20 years

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

North Carolina State catapulted into the top 10 of the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll on Sunday following another blowout win on Saturday — this time against UConn.

Devin Leary had 320 passing yards and four touchdowns as the Wolfpack topped the Huskies, 41-10. N.C. State is now 4-0 to start the season and clearly have the momentum going for them after nearly being upset by East Carolina to start the 2022 season. It’s the second four-touchdown game for Leary.

The last time NC State was in the top 10 of the AP poll was in 2002 under Chuck Amato. The Wolfpack won 11 games that season. It was also the first and last time they had 10 or more wins in a single season.

Also joining the top 10 was Tennessee after their win over No. 20 Florida. The Volunteers hung on, 38-33, to beat the Gators. Hendon Hooker was 22-for-28 with 349 passing yards and 112 rushing yards. He had two passing touchdowns and another rushing touchdown.

Tennessee hasn’t been in the top 10 since 2016 when the team started the year ranked No. 9. Tennessee is also 4-0 to start the season and are looking for their first 10-win season since 2007.

Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State rounded out the top three. Alabama and Ohio each received four first-place votes. Michigan and Clemson were Nos. 4 and 5, respectively.

Read below for the full AP Top 25.

—

1). Georgia (4-0)

2). Alabama (4-0)

3). Ohio State (4-0)

4). Michigan (4-0)

5). Clemson (4-0)

6). USC (4-0)

7). Kentucky (4-0)

8). Tennessee (4-0)

9). Oklahoma State (4-0)

10). NC State (4-0)

11). Penn State (4-0)

12). Utah (3-1)

13). Oregon (3-1)

14). Ole Miss (4-0)

15). Washington (4-0)

16). Baylor (3-1)

17). Texas A&M (3-1)

18). Oklahoma (3-1)

19). BYU (3-1)

20). Arkansas (3-1)

21). Minnesota (4-0)

22). Wake Forest (3-1)

23). Florida State (4-0)

24). Pittsburgh (3-1)

25). Kansas State (3-1)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.