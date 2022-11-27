FOX Sports 

AP Top 25 poll: Michigan, USC join top 5 after big wins

Michigan made the big move to the No. 2 spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll on Sunday after picking up a win over rival Ohio State and solidifying a spot in the Big Ten Championship.

The Wolverines defeated the Buckeyes for the second straight time, 45-23. Donovan Edwards had 216 rushing yards and two touchdowns. J.J. McCarthy had 263 passing yards and three touchdown passes – two going to Cornelius Johnson and another to Colston Loveland.

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams scores a touchdown against Notre Dame during the second half, Nov. 26, 2022, in Los Angeles.
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Michigan wasn’t the only team who moved up in the rankings. USC’s win over Notre Dame catapulted them to No. 4 in the poll.

The Trojans beat the Fighting Irish, 38-27, behind four total touchdowns from Heisman Trophy candidate Caleb Williams. He finished with 232 passing yards and 35 rushing yards. He had a touchdown pass and three rushing touchdowns in the win.

Georgia remained No. 1 and TCU was No. 3.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws a pass during the first half against Georgia Tech, Nov. 26, 2022, in Athens, Georgia.
(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Here’s how the rest of the rankings played out.

1). Georgia (12-0)

2). Michigan (12-0)

3). TCU (12-0)

4). USC (11-1)

5). Ohio State (11-1)

6). Alabama (10-2)

7). Tennessee (10-2)

8). Penn State (10-2)

9). Washington (10-2)

10). Clemson (10-2)

11). LSU (9-3)

12). Utah (9-3)

13). Kansas State (9-3)

14). Florida State (9-3)

15). Oregon (9-3)

16). Oregon State (9-3)

Michigan offensive lineman Trente Jones waves a team flag while celebrating the Wolverines’ win over Ohio State, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.
(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

17). UCLA (9-3)

18). Tulane (10-2)

19). Notre Dame (8-4)

20). South Carolina (8-4)

21). Texas (8-4)

22). UCF (8-4)

23). UTSA (10-2)

24). North Carolina (9-3)

25). Mississippi State (8-4)