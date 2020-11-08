Antonio Brown's antics could push Buccaneers away from Super Bowl contention, ex-teammate warns

Antonio Brown is set to play in an NFL game for the first time in over a year Sunday night when he suits up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

With the Brown signing came a ton of drama and scrutiny for the Buccaneers. Brown still is the target of a civil lawsuit amid rape and sexual assault allegations. Additionally, two of the last three teams he was with he forced his way out and left a mess in his wake.

LIONS’ MATTHEW STAFFORD CLEARED FOR VIKINGS MATCHUP; VIRTUALLY PREPARED DURING WEEK-LONG ISOLATION

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier played with Brown from 2014 to 2017 and offered some advice for the Buccaneers ahead of their kickoff Sunday night.

“The biggest thing for me on Antonio is he’s all for attention,” Shazier said on “The Ringer NFL Show” earlier in the week. “He’s super about attention, man, on the field, off the field.”

PREDICT SIX NFL GAME WINNERS FOR CHANCE TO WIN $1 MILLION WITH FOX SUPER 6

Shazier opened up about Brown’s departure from Steelers. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders in 2019. He explained that he was blocked by Brown on social media after wishing him luck. He hoped that he doesn’t do that with the Buccaneers.

“The moment he makes it about himself,” Shazier warned. “Tampa’s not going to go to the Super Bowl.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has already warned that if there’s any off-field issues with Brown, he’s immediately gone.