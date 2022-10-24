Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady and Gisele B?ndchen’s relationship drama again

Antonio Brown took another swing at Tom Brady and his relationship with his wife Gisele B?ndchen on social media on Sunday.

This time, Brown posted a doctored photo on his Snapchat before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played type Carolina Panthers.

The picture showed Brown’s face on Brady’s head as the quarterback took a photo with B?ndchen. The original photo appeared to be taken before Super Bowl LIII when the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta back in 2019. The photo made its rounds across social media before it disappeared.

Brown has poked fun at Brady at several points during the season. He also posted a photo on his Instagram back on Oct. 2, which shows him hugging B?ndchen after he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV.

On Oct. 9, Brown tweeted the image of a book with a cartoon of his face superimposed on the cover. The title said “Daddy Doesn’t Live Here Anymore: A Book About Divorce.” The book cover also appeared to show a cartoon figure of Brady and B?ndchen with what could be their daughter hugging her mother.

On Sunday, he also trolled Brady several times on Twitter.

Brady has been fielding divorce rumors as he and wife Gisele B?ndchen work out reported marital issues. Sources have claimed that the marital issues between B?ndchen and Brady are “nothing new.”

“[The problems] are 10 years old,” an insider told People magazine. “This has been going on forever. This is nothing new to either of them.”

Multiple sources told the outlet that Brady’s decision to un-retire from the NFL caused “a lot of tension” between the couple.

Brady announced he would step away from the NFL on Feb. 1, but 40 days later turned around and said he was coming back.

Fox News’ Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.