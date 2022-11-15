Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with screenshot of supposed text: ‘You are acting selfish’

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has taken aim at Tom Brady yet again, this time posting a lengthy message that the veteran quarterback purportedly sent in May 2021.

Brown posted the screenshot to his Snapchat that allegedly shows a message from Brady sharing his disappointment with his former teammate.

“You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above and beyond to help you,” the screenshot of the text read. “You are acting selfish and unfortunately many of those people are exhausted by the erratic and unpredictable emotional behavior.”

In the supposed text, Brady called Brown “humble” and “willing to learn” and acknowledged that the former wide receiver “accomplished some great things” and that he was “on the path to success long term.”

“Unfortunately you have reverted very much back to a young immature man that is selfish, self serving, irrational and irresponsible. I for one, am disappointed in many behaviors over the past few months.”

It’s unclear if the message is in fact from Brady and what the purpose of posting the message was. Many users on social media expressed that the message showed Brady as being a “good friend.”

Brown last played for the Bucs on Jan. 2 when he famously walked off the field at MetLife Stadium with Tampa Bay trailing the New York Jets.

In the days after, he released texts from then-head coach Bruce Arains and Brady’s longtime trainer Alex Guerrero suggesting he was dealing with an injury leading up to the game that prompted his decision to walk off the field mid-game.

Brown has also been outspoken about Brady amid his split from ex-wife Gisele B?ndchen, trolling him last month with photos of him and B?ndchen hugging on the field following the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV victory.