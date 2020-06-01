Antonio Brown trains with Deion Sanders, working on NFL comeback

Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown is trying to work his way back into the NFL, and he has a Hall of Famer in his corner helping him out and giving him some advice.

“My son came to town to WORK!” Sanders wrote on his Instagram page. “On his Game,on his Life,On his Thoughts,on his Tomorrow & on ANTONIO BROWN! I Love him to life and I can’t wait to witness this comeback Story called A,B & See. I know what I know and I pray u all get to see what I know to be true about ANTONIO BROWN.”

Brown, who posted a video of himself working out last week, only played in one game with the New England Patriots during the 2019-20 NFL season. ESPN reported on May 20 that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson “would love” for Brown to join the Seahawks, although that move likely wouldn’t happen until July or August.

Over his Hall of Fame worthy career, Brown has seven Pro Bowls and four first-team All-Pro selections, but his off-the-field issues are the main reason why he’s still currently a free agent. He was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, and he was also charged with assault in April stemming from a January incident with a delivery truck driver.

There may be a team in the NFL willing to take a low-risk on Brown, but he is going to have to prove that he is in the right mindset before any team commits to him.