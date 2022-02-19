FOX Sports 

Antonio Brown sees Tom Brady unretiring in the near future

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown thinks Tom Brady‘s retirement won’t last too long.

TMZ Sports reports Brown believes his former quarterback isn’t done with football just yet. Brown told the outlet he thinks Brady will be back on the field in 2022.

Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady (12) during game vs New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa, FL
(Photo by Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

When asked if he thinks Brady was “going to retire for good,” Brown replied, “Why would he do that?!”

Antonio Brown #81 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate their touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.
(Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Brady did officially announce his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons on Feb. 1, but TMZ reports the QB recently said he’s content with his decision.

The 44-year-old surprisingly called it a career after throwing for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns on 67.5% passing in his second season with the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) celebrate a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Washington Football Team, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Landover, Md.
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

It seems like even Rob Gronkowski thinks the GOAT may come back in a couple of years.