Antonio Brown says he's retiring from the NFL

Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown once again says he’s retiring from football.

“Is it time to walk away i done everything in the game at this point the risk is greater than the reward,” Brown wrote on Twitter. “Thank you everyone who been part of this journey i sincerely thank you for everything! life goes on 84! I came i saw i conquered mission complete Call God.”

Brown also announced that he was going to retire on Aug. 9, 2019, as well as Sept. 22, 2019, so it’s still unclear if he is 100 percent serious or not. But if he is indeed done with playing football, Brown’s last game would have been Week 2 of the 2019 season in a New England Patriots uniform.

Shortly after, he was released by the Patriots due to allegations of sexual assault and rape.

Brown is a seven-time Pro Bowler, and five-time All-Pro team selection. Over his 10-year career, the former sixth-round draft selection led the league in receptions and yards twice. Brown’s career totals consist of 841 receptions, 11,263 receiving yards, and 75 receiving touchdowns, and he is arguably the greatest wide receiver of this era.