Antonio Brown took a parting shot at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following their playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday evening.

Brown, who was cut by the Buccaneers following his shirtless outburst in one of the final games of the team’s regular season, posted a picture on social media showing himself running across the end zone with a message edited into the photo.

“Bucs eliminated,” the message read.

Brown didn’t appear to be rooting for the Buccaneers but did give former teammate Tom Brady a shoutout before the game.

“Good luck today,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Brown drew headlines earlier this month for his outburst that eventually led to his release. He claimed his ankle was too injured for him to play in the game and said he alerted coach Bruce Arians and medical trainers about the injury before he left the field. Arians claimed Brown’s outburst stemmed from not getting enough touches.

Brown appeared on the “I Am Athlete” podcast and put the blame for his outburst during a Jan. 2 game against the New York Jets solely on Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians.

“Why every time something happens bad, or how someone reacts, ‘Aw, he’s crazy, there’s something wrong with his mental health,'” Brown said, via TMZ Sports. “There’s nothing wrong with my mental health. Someone told me to get the f— out of here. I’m not passive-aggressive.”

Separately, Brown had told TMZ Sports he cleared the air with Brady following some of the remarks he made about how important he believed he was to the Buccaneers.

“Listen, I love Tom. That’s my guy. Don’t get it twisted. A lot of words were taken out of substance. Tom is one of my true friends in the midst of adversity that was there for me, so don’t get it twisted about nothing with Tom Brady,” Brown told TMZ Sports.

In his interview on the “Full Send Podcast,” Brown asserted that he and Brady were only friends because the quarterback needed him on his team.

“Brady is the general manager. He’s the guy my agent made the contract with, he’s the middleman and politician. I talked to Tom, and he knows I’m not going to play,” Brown said.

“To me, a friend is someone who’s got your back. Not everybody in sports is going to be your friend. Tom Brady’s my friend. Why? Because I’m a good player. He needs me to play football. People have different meanings of what friendship is.”

Brown is a free agent but it’s unclear whether he will ever play for an NFL team again.