Antonio Brown raises eyebrows with social media posts amid reports he’s wanted for alleged attempted murder

Former NFL star Antonio Brown is the subject of an arrest warrant for alleged attempted murder due to a May incident outside a boxing event in Miami, according to multiple reports.

But Brown isn’t exercising his right to remain silent.

The controversial star fired off a series of posts on X after news of the warrant broke Thursday night.

In Brown’s first X post since the news of his warrant broke, he posted a video of him riding a bike with the hashtag “love from the Middle East” Friday afternoon.

Brown then posted a photo of a man with the caption “‘This cracker did it wasn’t me.'”

Brown’s most recent post shows two photos of him in a boxing ring with the caption, “What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger. Wanna play? Then play hard.”

The warrant in Miami-Dade County lists a charge of attempted murder with a gun and calls for Brown to post a $10,000 bond and remain under house arrest pending trial, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Brown’s inquiries contact for comment.

The incident happened outside a boxing event in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. The warrant reportedly said the incident happened May 16.

Fox News Digital previously reported Brown appeared to be involved in several videos on social media in an incident at the boxing event.

One video showed Brown appearing to fight in a parking lot as a crowd moved toward an alley. Then, a gunshot appeared to ring out, sending spectators running in the opposite direction.

Brown was spotted in handcuffs being led to the back of a cruiser.

The event was hosted by popular streamer Adin Ross. It was a 10-match card sponsored by Stake, Kick and Brand Risk Promotions.

A Miami Police Department spokesman previously told Fox News Digital the department received an alert of shots fired at around 3 a.m. May 17. Police initiated an investigation, no arrests were made and no one was injured, the spokesman said at the time.

Fox News Digital’s Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.