Antonio Brown was spotted at a New York City strip club performing his new rap track “Pit Not The Palace” on Sunday – one week after his outburst during a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.

Brown released his newest track in the hours after he walked out of MetLife Stadium while the Buccaneers were playing the New York Jets. The wide receiver took off his gear and threw some items into the crowd and ran across the end zone waving goodbye to fans.

But while he was at Sapphire, Page Six described the NFL wide receiver as a “fun, happy guy.”

“He was dancing and taking pictures nonstop — engaging with everyone,” a reveler told the gossip page.

Pictures showed Brown flaunting his fit physique and rapping to his new song.

Brown has been spending a lot of time in New York City since his fallout with the Buccaneers. He attended a Brooklyn Nets game last week and appeared on the “Full Send Podcast” to explain why he ditched the Buccaneers in dramatic fashion.

Brown has been adamant that he explained to coach Bruce Arians and Tampa Bay personnel he had an ankle injury and at one point of the game and throughout the week leading up to the game against the Jets he was hurting bad and could barely play.

Arians has claimed Brown was upset over the lack of targets.

Tampa Bay released Brown on Thursday but his future in the NFL is unclear.