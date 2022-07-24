Antonio Brown performs at Rolling Loud, NFL players weigh in on his performance

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Antonio Brown, the free-agent NFL wide receiver who left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game last season, performed at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami on Saturday night.

Brown has focused on his rap career as he continues to recover from injuries he suffered during his final season with the Buccaneers, and managed to get all the way to Rolling Loud on the same day when top acts like Future, DaBaby, Gucci Mane, Action Bronson and others were slated to perform.

However, his performance was met with mixed reviews.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who plays for the New Orleans Saints, was among those who panned Brown’s performance on social media.

“Smh bra lost it , this not it,” Gardner-Johnson tweeted.

Gardner-Johnson’s teammate Cameron Jordan had a different reaction.

“idk minus the lil finger points-cat walk moves lol Antonio Brown seem like he thriving in spite of what the world wanna label him… not too many artist perform at rolling loud let alone football players turned musician but,” Jordan tweeted.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman also didn’t think Brown’s set was so bad.

Brown left the Buccaneers’ game against the New York Jets after taking off his helmet and pads in what was one of the most bizarre moments in NFL history.

He claimed at the time he was forced to play hurt. He’s pushed back multiple times over assertions there were issues with his mental health.