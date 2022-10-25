Antonio Brown ordered to pay huge sum in truck driver assault case

Former NFL star receiver Antonio Brown has been ordered to pay $1.2 million to a moving truck driver after allegedly attacking him in Feb. 2020.

Broward County court records show that Brown didn’t show up to any hearings or respond in the case of assault against Anton Tumanov, and a jury found that Tumanov should be awarded damages.

Tumanov was awarded $407,040.80 in medical expenses, both past and future, as well as 792,959.20 in damages for pain and suffering.

The documents state that Tumanov and Brown got into a dispute over payment of service for delivering something to Brown’s house. Tumanov claimed that Brown hit him multiple times, resulting in “severe bodily injuries,” which police were called about.

Three charges were slapped on Brown, but he eventually worked out a deal with prosecutors in June 2020. He agreed to probation, community service hours, anger management courses and other stipulations to have the case dropped.

Tumanov would sue Brown on May 12, 2021, where former NFL receiver Glenn Holt was also mentioned as a defendant. Holt was Brown’s trainer at the time.

The ex-Pittsburgh Steeler, New England Patriot, and Tampa Bay Buccaneer hasn’t been in any good spotlight of late.

A recent incident occurred in Dubai, where a video went viral of him fully nude at a hotel pool. The New York Post, who obtained the video, reported that the incident had taken place on May 14 and Brown was subsequently kicked out of the hotel.

But Brown didn’t show any remorse, as he used the video to try and push himself back into the NFL.

“I’m telling every team that needs some offense to pick up AB bc he’s shown that he still has the ability to expose a D,” he wrote in a crude tweet.

Brown later called the report “disinformation.”

“Every chance [the NFL] get to sway the heat off themselves they use me,” he said. “In the video you can clearly see she runs off with my swim trunks. If roles were reversed the headlines would read ‘AB having a wild night with nude female.’ Yet when it’s me it automatically becomes a hate crime.”

Brown hasn’t played in the NFL since his outburst in a game between the Buccaneers and New York Jets, where he infamously threw up a peace sign after stripping himself of his jersey and pads and ran off into the locker room.

Brown claimed he was injured at the time and was being coaxed to play. The Buccaneers denied Brown’s allegations.