Antonio Brown officially cleared waivers and hit free agency Friday night, paving the way for him to sign with any team after an on-field outburst that cost him his job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While Brown told the “Full Send Podcast” he plans on playing in the NFL again, ESPN reported Saturday that the former Buc’s career in the league may be in jeopardy.

“You can believe his side. You can believe the Buccaneers’ side. The fact of the matter is there’s a lot of history that’s been built up here,” NFL insider Adam Schefter said on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” “When you talk to people around the league, they expressed doubt that he will get another chance in the league,”

When Brown spoke to the “Full Send Podcast,” they were his first remarks about his split from Tampa Bay.

“Of course, man,” he said. “It’s my passion. It’s what I do. Every year is a fresh start. I still like getting in shape. I still like to compete. It’s just getting started. Obviously, we had some stuff that went on. It’s all about integrity and handling people the right way. I’m a football player first, that’s my business. That’s what I do. That’s not who I am.

“Sometimes people like to say I had a past … you know, I never done anything to no one. Let’s get this clear. All I ever did was play football. I acted irrational and did some things people may not have understand. But that’s a part of life. For some reason, I get a bad tag and a bad name. I get handled the wrong way. We as humans and we as people just want to be treated civilized.”

Brown also made it clear that his ankle is not 100%, diminishing his chances of signing with another team for a Super Bowl run this season.

“Right now, I can’t really run at my max speed. I can’t do what I do and do it at a comfortable rate,” he said.

There’s a discrepancy in the Brown saga. Brown says he was concerned about his ankle injury during the game in whch he dramatically exited while shedding his uniform. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said the wide receiver never spoke to a trainer or team doctor about his ankle. Instead, Arians pinned the problem on Brown complaining about getting the ball.

Brown released a lengthy statement late Wednesday through his lawyer, explaining he “didn’t quit. I was cut.” He said the coaching staff was aware of his injury and made public a text exchange with Arians that discussed the injury.