Antonio Brown made ‘valid points’ about Colin Kaepernick, ex-NFL star says

Former NFL star Shawne Merriman said Friday Antonio Brown‘s rant about Colin Kaepernick wasn’t far off.

Brown appeared in multiple podcasts during the week and said Kaepernick has been treated “good” since he left the San Francisco 49ers after the 2016 season.

Brown remarked on Kaepernick’s Nike deal, adding that the quarterback’s skills were “trash” and that he doesn’t actually want to play football anymore. Brown also questioned Kaepernick’s work in the community.

Merriman, who starred for the San Diego Chargers, spoke to TMZ Sports.

“He makes some valid points about Colin Kaepernick, saying that, you know, he took the money from the NFL. The settlement. The Nike commercials — all these things,” the former linebacker said.

“Well, I think a lot of people think that way about all the other stuff that Colin Kaepernick has going on, and his opportunities that he’s had to get back in the NFL, and just hasn’t.”

Merriman said the messenger was the issue when it came to Brown’s comments.

“We get the message. But people aren’t trying to listen to the messenger,” Merriman said. “If you listen to what he said, he actually made a couple valid points in there.”

Kaepernick started a firestorm during the 2016 season when he knelt during the national anthem to protest racial and social injustice. He was gone after the season and failed to sign with another team. He accused NFL owners of collaborating to keep him out of the league.

He has since been trying to get back into the league after comparing the NFL Draft to a slave auction, calling for the abolition of prisons and supporting the defund the police movement.

Brown was released by the Buccaneers after storming off the field in a game in January.