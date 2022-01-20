Antonio Brown on Thursday insisted there was “nothing wrong” with his mental health weeks after he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and relaunched his rap career.

Brown appeared on the “I Am Athlete” podcast and put the blame for his outburst during a Jan. 2 game against the New York Jets solely on Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians.

“Why every time something happens bad, or how someone reacts, ‘Aw, he’s crazy, there’s something wrong with his mental health,'” Brown said, via TMZ Sports. “There’s nothing wrong with my mental health. Someone told me to get the f— out of here. I’m not passive-aggressive.”

Brown maintained he was dealing with an injured ankle and told the coaching staff and team medical personnel he couldn’t play. Brown was on the injury report throughout the week and claimed to be reluctant to play against the New York Jets.

“An NFL Super Bowl team coach told a guy on the team who’s playing hurt ‘get the f-k out of here,'” Brown added.

Brown’s full remarks are set to drop Monday.

Brown claimed earlier this month he was concerned about his ankle injury during the game in which he dramatically exited while shedding his uniform. Arians said the wide receiver never spoke to a trainer or team doctor about his ankle. Instead, Arians pinned the problem on Brown complaining about getting the ball.

Brown is reportedly seeking to play in the NFL again.