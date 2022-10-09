Antonio Brown injects himself into Tom Brady’s reported marriage woes with crude tweet

Antonio Brown’s beef with Tom Brady was on full display again Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Atlanta Falcons and the free agent wide receiver watched from home.

Brown trolled Brady amid reports the seven-time Super Bowl champion and his wife Gisele B?ndchen hired divorce lawyers. Brown has been hounding Brady over the rumors in the last week or so.

On Sunday, Brady’s former teammate tweeted the image of a book with a cartoon of his face superimposed on the cover. The title said “Daddy Doesn’t Live Here Anymore: A Book About Divorce.”

The book cover also appeared to show a cartoon figure of Brady and B?ndchen with what could be their daughter hugging her mother.

Brown also trolled Brady on Instagram Monday when he posted a picture of B?ndchen hugging the wide receiver.

The 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel, who is reportedly living apart from the 45-year-old NFL star, was spotted visiting an office building in Miami Thursday.

While rumors of a rift in the couple’s 13-year union only emerged in recent months, sources told People magazine the pair’s relationship woes are “nothing new.”

Multiple sources said Brady’s decision to return to the NFL for the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which came 40 days after he had announced his retirement, had caused “a lot of tension” between B?ndchen and Brady.

The Vogue cover star was said to be disappointed over his choice because she had hoped he would spend more time with his family.

Brady and B?ndchen have two children – Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Brady and B?ndchen also co-parent the quarterback’s oldest son Jack, 15, who Brady shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

B?ndchen, usually a fixture on the sidelines of Brady’s games, has yet to attend one of her spouse’s matchups this season.

Fox News’ Ashley Hume contributed to this report.