Antonio Brown formally charged in assault of driver outside Florida home: report

NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was formally charged in the alleged assault of a moving truck driver outside his Florida home back in January, reports say.

Brown is facing felony burglary conveyance, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges for a Jan. 21 incident where he and his trainer allegedly assaulted a truck driver outside his Hollywood home over a money dispute, ESPN reported, citing Broward County court documents from Mar. 20.

BUCCANEERS COACH BRUCE ARIANS ON POSSIBLY SIGNING ANTONIO BROWN: ‘IT’S NOT GONNA HAPPEN’

Police responded to the 31-year-old’s home after a moving truck driver, hired to move Brown’s belongings from California to his Florida home, accused the free-agent and his trainer, Glenn Holt, of attacking him and causing damage to the truck.

An arrest warrant for Brown was issued and he turned himself in two days later.

Brown was initially charged with felony burglary with battery but the latest filings do not include that charge, ESPN reported.

For the misdemeanor battery charge, the documents state Brown “actually and intentionally” struck the driver against his will. The criminal mischief charge accuses Brown of maliciously injuring the driver’s property of $200 or less.

At the time of the incident, the driver claimed $860 worth of damages.

The NFL will likely review the new charges leveled against Brown as they continue to investigate sexual assault allegations brought against him by his former trainer Britney Taylor.

Brown has not played in the league since September. He previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining the Oakland Raiders in the off-season. He did not play any regular-season games for the Raiders and was released following a turbulent offseason.

He was then picked up by the New England Patriots but played only one game before he was released after 11 days in the wake of the sexual assault allegations.