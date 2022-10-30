Antonio Brown defends Tom Brady, Gisele B?ndchen trolling: ‘People go through stuff every day’

Antonio Brown has been a thorn in the side of Tom Brady in the months since he abandoned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in January.

As Brady and his ex-wife Gisele B?ndchen started to field rumors of their impending divorce, Brown would use social media to troll his former friend. He posted photos of him and B?ndchen hugging together on the field following the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV victory.

Brown, who was once one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, appeared on entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David’s podcast and was asked about the persistent trolling of Brady, including the T-shirt he started selling over the last couple of days.

Brown said he was raising money for fatherless children.

“This is a charity shirt to raise money for the fatherless kids,” Brown told Bet-David, who replied that “even that’s a dig.”

Brown responded: “I don’t know his girl. … It’s a T-shirt to raise money from a real moment that happened. How is this a reach? Because they’re going through a divorce? People go through stuff every day, man.

“What about me when I’m on the news for…. I’m crazy, something happened.”

Brady and B?ndchen finalized their divorce on Friday after 13 years of marriage.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.

“We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

