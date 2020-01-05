Antonio Brown decides he's only playing with Tom Brady in 2020

Antonio Brown apparently kept a keen eye on the New England Patriots and how they fared in their wild-card playoff game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

Brown had a message for Tom Brady after the Patriots lost to the Titans, sending them to their earliest playoff exit since the 2009 season.

Brown tweeted he would only play with Brady should he be eligible to play during the 2020 season. He also quote-tweeted a video of Brady’s press conference and urged the six-time Super Bowl-winning star to call him.

The one-time Patriots wide receiver then went back to boosting himself, saying that he was still the best in the game despite missing all but one game during the 2019 season.

Brown played the one game with the Patriots earlier in the season, but he was released following allegations of sexual assault and rape against him. He had been working to get back into the league but no team decided to take a chance on him due to the allegations and his unclear playing status.

Brown worked out with the New Orleans Saints in December and reportedly “blew away” team officials. Saints coach Sean Payton said the team was doing their “homework” by bringing Brown in for a workout.

“Obviously there’s a little bit more attention drawn to [Brown] because of his career. But right now, it was more or less us having a chance to get to know these guys and seeing what kind of shape they’re all in.

“There would be a number of players that we’ve signed or drafted over the years past — some that have worked out, some that haven’t. The process is something that we take seriously and it’s important relative to the makeup of the team.”

It’s unclear whether Brown will ever play in the NFL again.