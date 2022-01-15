Antonio Brown had a lot to say about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady last week when he tried to have his “Kumbaya” moment on the “Full Send Podcast.”

Brown denied slamming Brady in a recent interview with TMZ Sports while he was out and about in Beverly Hills. He called his former teammate a “true friend.”

“Listen, I love Tom. That’s my guy. Don’t get it twisted. A lot of words were taken out of substance. Tom is one of my true friends in the midst of adversity that was there for me, so don’t get it twisted about nothing with Tom Brady,” Brown told TMZ Sports.

In his interview on the “Full Send Podcast,” Brown asserted that he and Brady were only friends because the quarterback needed him on his team.

“Brady is the general manager. He’s the guy my agent made the contract with, he’s the middleman and politician. I talked to Tom, and he knows I’m not going to play,” Brown said.

“To me, a friend is someone who’s got your back. Not everybody in sports is going to be your friend. Tom Brady’s my friend. Why? Because I’m a good player. He needs me to play football. People have different meanings of what friendship is.”

Brown admitted to TMZ the situation in which he left the Buccaneers in the middle of a game against the New York Jets could’ve been handled better.

“Obviously I could’ve handled my emotions better. But, sometimes under anger, you may not handle yourself the right way,” he said.

Brown is a now free agent and is still dealing with an ankle issue that he claimed was the source of friction between him and the Buccaneers.