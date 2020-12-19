Anthony Davis shocks fans with ‘disgusting’ act during Lakers game

Lakers fans finally have something to complain about — one of their stars’ courtside antics.

Anthony Davis spent part of the team’s final preseason game Friday clipping his toenails on the bench, drawing social media backlash from fans.

Fortunately, the 27-year-old Davis has a title to lean back on, as well as the game-high 35 points he had during the 114-113 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Davis earlier this month signed a five-year, $190 million extension with Los Angeles.