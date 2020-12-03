Anthony Davis re-joins Lakers on five-year deal

Anthony Davis is going back to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Davis and the Lakers agreed to a five-year contract, his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports told ESPN on Thursday. The deal is reportedly worth $190 million.

ESPN reported that Davis and the Lakers were finalizing the agreement earlier Thursday. He was reportedly always expected to re-sign with the Lakers but was just trying to find the deal that fit his current and future plans. The contract includes an early-termination option before the fifth and final year of the deal, Paul told ESPN.

This means that Davis will get to run the floor of the Staples Center with LeBron James for at least three more seasons. James and the Lakers agreed to a two-year extension earlier in the week, which will keep him in the purple and gold through the 2022-23 team.

Davis will be among the highest-paid players in the NBA. He will reportedly earn $32.7 million this upcoming season, which would put him in the top 20 salaries in the NBA. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is slated to make more than $43 million this season.

The 27-year-old forward won his first NBA championship with the Lakers in October. He averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 blocks per game.