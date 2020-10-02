Anthony Davis, Lakers take apart short-handed Heat for Game 2 victory

Anthony Davis and LeBron James played a big part in the Los Angeles Lakers dismantling the Miami Heat’s zone defense Friday night in their 124-114 victory.

The Lakers moved up 2-0 in the NBA Finals. Davis contributed 32 points on 15-of-20 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds.

James led the Lakers in scoring with 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. It was the second straight game he nearly finished with a triple-double.

Miami was playing without Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic, both of who were injured in Game 1. The Heat definitely missed Adebayo’s presence down low. Los Angeles outrebounded Miami 44-37 and outscored them in the paint, 56-46.

The Heat were once down 18 points but put on a valiant effort to cut the lead in half toward the end of the third quarter. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 25 points but it was just too much dominance down low that led the Lakers to the win.

At points, Davis was making it look too easy. Eight of his 14 rebounds came on offense. The Lakers had 16 offensive rebounds to the Heat’s six

One bright spot came from Kelly Olynyk, who came off the bench early and ended up playing 37 minutes. He scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Tyler Herro, who was the first player born in the 2000s to play in the NBA Finals, made his first-career playoff spot and scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 43 minutes.

Game 3 of the Finals is set for Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.