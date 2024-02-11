Anna Frey, Brock Purdy doppelgänger, to cheer on 49ers star at Super Bowl LVIII

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will appear in the first Super Bowl of his career Sunday when he takes on the Kansas City Chiefs.

While Taylor Swift is in the Chiefs’ corner because of Travis Kelce, viral TikTok sensation Anna Frey will be in Purdy’s corner.

The 16-year-old high school tennis star from Utah received a ticket to attend Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas since going viral during the season for resembling Purdy.

When Purdy won the NFC championship, he was seen in a video with someone shouting, “Anna Frey is going to the Super Bowl.” Anna responded to the video, screen-capping the video, “patiently waiting for my Super Bowl invite.”

Sure enough, Six Star Pro Nutrition came through for her as the clip registered 29 million views.

Anna told Fox News Digital in an interview before the game she didn’t see a resemblance.

“No, I didn’t,” Anna said. “But just one comment just said, ‘She kinda looks like Brock Purdy,’ and then that comment just blew up. Everything else followed.”

Jennie Frey, Anna’s mother, was seated next to her and said she didn’t see it at first.

“I don’t think I would’ve thought of it, but now seeing pictures of them side by side, I do think there’s a resemblance. They could maybe be cousins or siblings or something,” she said. “But I don’t think I would’ve thought of it on my own.”

Anna has since gained a massive following on TikTok, amassing over 1 million followers.

“As a parent, it made me a little nervous,” Jennie said of her daughter’s popularity. “But, for the most part, it’s been positive and fun. And I feel like she’s handling it pretty well. As a parent, there’s always concerns when your child is in the spotlight like this, but we’ve had great opportunities. And we’re going to the Super Bowl. So, I mean, how awesome is that?”

Anna’s popularity on TikTok landed her a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with Six Star Pro Nutrition. She’s an ambassador with the likes of Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt and U.S. soccer star Kristie Mewis.

Anna and her mom said they were pulling for Purdy to win the game even though Anna admitted she was just initially asking for a Super Bowl ticket as a “joke.”

As for the final score, Anna thinks the 49ers will win 24-17.

Jake Duhaime, head of communications at Iovate Health Sciences, the parent company of the Six Star brand, told Fox News Digital Anna will head to Orlando, Florida, for a tennis match.

If Purdy and the Niners win the game, they could be following her down there.

