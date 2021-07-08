Shohei Ohtani has been on a tear for the Los Angeles Angels this year and he showed no signs of slowing down Wednesday night as the season nears the All-Star break.

Ohtani hit his 32nd home run of the season off Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez in the fifth inning of Los Angeles’ 5-4 victory. His league-leading 32nd dinger set a record for most home runs in a single MLB season by a Japanese player and drew a response from another great, Hideki Matsui, whose record he broke.

“Thirty-two home runs in a season is just a passing point for a hitter like Shohei,” Matsui said in a statement. “I was once considered a long ball hitter in the Majors, but I believe that he truly is a long ball hitter. Furthermore, he is an amazing pitcher. He exceeds what is considered conventional for a Major League player and there is no one else like him. I hope he continues his success this season as he carries the hopes and dreams of many fans and young children.

“As a baseball fan myself, I can’t wait to see what he is able to do next.”

Ohtani said it was a “huge honor to do something he’s done.”

Matsui hit 31 home runs with the New York Yankees in 2004, but Ohtani surpassed the mark in 81 games before the All-Star break.

Ohtani has clobbered 15 home runs in his last 20 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.