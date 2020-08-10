Angels rookie Jo Adell has nightmare moment as fly ball pops out of his glove and over right field wall

MLB Rookie outfielder Jo Adell accidentally knocked the ball over the outfield wall on Sunday, giving the opposing team a ‘home run’ during the Los Angeles Angels’ matchup against the Texas Rangers.

Nick Solak hit the ball hard in the bottom of the fifth inning deep into right field and Adell began backpedaling and seemed to have a beat on it. The ball, however, ended up bouncing off his glove and over the wall, costing the Angels a run.

Solak was initially awarded a home run but that was then changed to a four base error on Adell after official scorer Larry Bump consulted with the Elias Sports Bureau.

IN DC, CITY OF GRIDLOCK, TARP STYMIES NATIONALS GROUND CREW

Los Angeles ultimately lost the game 7-3 and remain in last-place in the AL West division.

The blooper was reminiscent of an infamous incident in 1993 when a ball bounced off the head of slugger Jose Canseco, then playing for the Rangers, and over the wall for a home run.

This news comes as the remainder of the MLB season still remains in doubt due to coronavirus concerns.

The league threatened to suspend repeat offenders who violate its new COVID-19 protocols, in a memo sent out to teams on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It outlined changes to its 2020 operations manual after outbreaks on the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals led to 21 postponements in the first two weeks of a shortened 60-game season and more than 30 positive cases.

“We recognize that these changes place additional burdens and restrictions on players and staff,’’ the memo, obtained by USA Today Sports, read. “But if we desire to play, they are necessary to limit infections and, if someone does test positive, to keep the virus from spreading. The behavior of every covered individual affects the players and staff on his or her team, and on other clubs as well.”

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report