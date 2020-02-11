Angels pitcher Taylor Cole wants MLB to investigate Astros even further

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Taylor Cole called on Major League Baseball to further investigate the Houston Astros after wondering whether the team used electronic buzzers during the 2019 season.

Cole posted a portion of former Astros manager A.J. Hinch’s interview with writer Tom Verducci on MLB Network on Instagram. He questioned whether the team used buzzers during 2019 and why Hinch wasn’t giving a clear answer to the question.

“After listening to this interview with AJ Hinch, the former manager of the Astros, I couldn’t help but wonder why when asked about whether the team used buzzers this past season that he didn’t answer with a clear cut ‘no.’ Instead he mentioned that Major League Baseball did an investigation and found nothing,” Cole wrote.

“I believe the MLB needs to further the investigation into the buzzers. Every player I’ve talked to believes they were using them, not to mention all the reports that have come out on it. In the interview, Hinch said he hit the monitors with a bat in two separate situations indicating he wasn’t okay with it, but never had a team meeting about it and never told the guys to stop when he heard the banging in the dugout of the relaying of signs. Doesn’t sound like someone that was wanting this to stop as he was benefiting in a major way while players jobs were being derailed and families lives affected. One year seems like a nice bargain if you ask me. I also have reason to believe it happened in the Astros minor league system as well which is never talked about.”

Rumors about Astros players like Jose Altuve and Josh Reddick using electronic buzzers or other devices during the 2019 season sprung up last month amid the fallout from the cheating scandal. Both players denied the allegations.

Cole is going into his fourth year in the majors. He had a 5.92 ERA in 38 appearances with the Angels last season.