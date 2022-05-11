Angels’ Noah Syndergaard applauds Reid Detmers for throwing ‘real’ no-hitter in apparent jab at Mets

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Noah Syndergaard appeared to take a jab at his former team after teammate Reid Detmers tossed the second no-hitter of the season Tuesday night.

Syndergaard applauded Detmers’ no-no in a post on his Instagram account.

“This is what a ‘real’ no hitter looks like,” Syndergaard wrote.

It appeared Syndergaard was taking a shot at his former team, the New York Mets, who recorded a combined no-hitter late last month against the Philadelphia Phillies. New York needed five pitchers April 29 to no-hit its National League East rival.

In that game, Tylor Megill was pulled after five innings and 88 pitches. Drew Smith, Joely Rodriguez, Seth Lugo and Edwin Diaz took over and led the Mets to their second no-hitter in franchise history.

It went a bit differently Tuesday night.

Detmers threw 108 pitches, struck out two and walked one batter in the Angels’ 12-0 blowout over the Rays. He got Yandy Diaz to ground out to shortstop Andrew Velazquez to end the game.

The 22-year-old picked up the no-hitter in just his 10th major league start.

“Getting the last out was the coolest part. It’s just something I’ve dreamed ever since I was a little kid. I didn’t think it would ever happen,” he said after the game.

Detmers completed the first Angels’ no-hitter since 2019, when Taylor Cole and Felix Pena combined for a no-no against the Seattle Mariners in the team’s first home game since the death of Tyler Skaggs.

Detmers is the youngest Angels pitcher to toss a no-hitter and the first lefty since Clyde Wright in July 1970.

“He had a much better mound presence tonight. He just looked and felt the part,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. “Hopefully we are going to get a lot of residue of that in the future, because he’s capable of that. Maybe not of no-hitters, I’m just saying that’s how he should pitch. That’s what he should look like more often.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.