FOX Sports 

Angels’ Mike Trout speaks out on MLB lockout: ‘We need to get this CBA right’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout, who is arguably the best player in all of baseball, voiced his thoughts on the MLB canceling Opening Day following nine straight days of negotiations between the league and the players’ association.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Houston Astros in Anaheim, California, in this Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Trout, a three-time American League MVP, says that he wants to play games, but he acknowledged that it is important that the labor negotiations get taken care of before they step onto the baseball diamond.

“I want to play, I love our game, but I know we need to get this CBA right,” Trout tweeted on Wednesday.

Trout continued: “Instead of bargaining in good faith – MLB locked us out. Instead of negotiating a fair deal – Rob canceled games.”

“Players stand together. For our game, for our fans, and for every player who comes after us. We owe it to the next generation.”

Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout waves to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The shot scored David Fletcher. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Tuesday that the first two series of the regular season are officially canceled. The league schedule will drop from 162 games to 156 games at most. Manfred also said that Major League Baseball and the players’ union have not made plans for future negotiations.

In this July 25, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout bats during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Anaheim, California. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

The MLB and MLBPA agreed on a 12-team playoff format following a 16-hour meeting on Monday, but both sides couldn’t come to an agreement, and they still appear to be far apart on economic issues with the league, including competitive balance tax thresholds and a pre-arbitration bonus pool.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“My deepest hope is we get an agreement quickly,” Manfred said on Tuesday. “I’m really disappointed we didn’t make an agreement.”

It will be the ninth work stoppage in MLB history. It will also be the fourth that causes regular-season games to be canceled.