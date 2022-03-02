Angels’ Mike Trout speaks out on MLB lockout: ‘We need to get this CBA right’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout, who is arguably the best player in all of baseball, voiced his thoughts on the MLB canceling Opening Day following nine straight days of negotiations between the league and the players’ association.

Trout, a three-time American League MVP, says that he wants to play games, but he acknowledged that it is important that the labor negotiations get taken care of before they step onto the baseball diamond.

“I want to play, I love our game, but I know we need to get this CBA right,” Trout tweeted on Wednesday.

Trout continued: “Instead of bargaining in good faith – MLB locked us out. Instead of negotiating a fair deal – Rob canceled games.”

“Players stand together. For our game, for our fans, and for every player who comes after us. We owe it to the next generation.”

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Tuesday that the first two series of the regular season are officially canceled. The league schedule will drop from 162 games to 156 games at most. Manfred also said that Major League Baseball and the players’ union have not made plans for future negotiations.

The MLB and MLBPA agreed on a 12-team playoff format following a 16-hour meeting on Monday, but both sides couldn’t come to an agreement, and they still appear to be far apart on economic issues with the league, including competitive balance tax thresholds and a pre-arbitration bonus pool.

“My deepest hope is we get an agreement quickly,” Manfred said on Tuesday. “I’m really disappointed we didn’t make an agreement.”

It will be the ninth work stoppage in MLB history. It will also be the fourth that causes regular-season games to be canceled.