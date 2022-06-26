Angels, Mariners players brawl in 2nd inning; Raisel Iglesias throws sunflower seeds onto field

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners players were involved in a bench-clearing brawl during the second inning of Sunday’s matchup of American League West rivals.

The incident occurred in the top of the second inning when Angels right-handed pitcher Andrew Wantz hit Mariners batter Jesse Winker in the leg with a pitch. Winker was upset. The Bally Sports West broadcast showed Seattle manager Scott Servais imploring the umpire to toss Wantz.

Winker was talking to the home plate umpire when he heard something from the Angels dugout and started walking over toward there. The broadcast said Winker was trying to go toward Los Angeles’ interim manager Phil Nevin. It wasn’t clear what was said from the dugout.

That’s when the fireworks really began.

Video showed Winker and injured Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon getting into it. Rendon shoved Winker in the face with his left hand while a cast was on his right.

Punches were being thrown among players from both sides. Players and coaches were being pulled off each other while others were squaring up looking for more tussling. While cooler heads were thought to have prevailed for a few moments, players from both sides began to push and shove each other again.

Winker would throw up the double-middle-finger salute to Angels fans as he walked back to his own dugout.

Angels pitcher Raisel Iglesias was among those who were ejected as well. But before he left the dugout, he made sure to launch sunflower seeds onto the field.

Additionally, Nevin, Wantz, Servais, Ryan Tepera, JP Crawford and Julio Rodriguez were all tossed from the game over the fracas.