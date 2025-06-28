Angels manager Ron Washington to remain on medical leave for remainder of season

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Angels announced that manager Ron Washington will stay on medical leave for the remainder of the 2025 season with an unspecified medical issue.

Washington, 73, has been sidelined for the last week after he experienced shortness of breath at the end of the Angels’ series against the New York Yankees that ended on June 19.

Following that series, Washington flew back to Southern California and was placed on medical leave after he underwent a series of tests. Washington is currently the oldest manager in MLB.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We’re starting to see the personality of the team take the personality of (Ron Washington),” Angels general manager Perry Minasian said in a statement. “There’s some resiliency, there’s some toughness, and that’s exactly what Ron is.

“(The players) are going to go out there and play as hard as they play for Ron, day in and day out.”

Angels bench coach Ray Montgomery, who filled for Washington when he was initially placed on medical leave, was named interim manager.

CARDINALS COMPLETE DOUBLE PLAY AFTER CUBS STAR IAN HAPP COMMITS BASERUNNING BLUNDER

Washington was hired by the Angels prior to the 2024 season, and is 103-140 in 243 games with the team. He was the manager of the Texas Rangers for eight seasons (2007-2014) and had a 664-611 record with them.

He led the Rangers to back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011 before stepping down abruptly in September 2014.

The Angels are 40-41 on the season, and have a 7-4 record with Montgomery at the helm.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is Montgomery’s first time as an MLB manager in his coaching career. He joined the Angels as their director of player personnel for the 2020 season and became the team’s bench coach in 2021.

The Angels lost 15-9 to the Washington Nationals on Friday and will look to rebound when they play the Nationals in the second game of their three-game series at 9:38 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.