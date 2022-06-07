Angels fire manager Joe Maddon during 12-game losing streak

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Angels have fired manager Joe Maddon as the team is in the midst of a 12-game losing streak, the team announced on Tuesday.

Third-base coach Phil Nevin has been named interim manager.

The Angels got off to a hot start to the season – surging to a 24-13 record – but Los Angeles has now lost 13 of its last 16 games, dropping to 27-29 on the season and sitting 8.5 games back of the first-place Houston Astros.

Maddon was in the third and final year of his contract with the Angels, and was hoping to lead Los Angeles to its first playoff appearance since the 2014 season. Maddon leaves the Angels with a record of 130-148.

PHILLIES FIRE MANAGER JOE GIRARDI AFTER ROUGH START TO SEASON

The Angels have the eighth-highest payroll in MLB, sitting at over $190 million for the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Maddon is the second Major League manager to lose his job in the past week, with the Philadelphia Phillies firing manager Joe Girardi on Friday.

PHILLIES’ ALEC BOHM BLOODIES AFTER ACCIDENTALLY HITTING HIMSELF IN THE FACE WITH BAT IN FRUSTRATION

The Phillies were also off to a slow start to the season, losing seven of their last nine games before making the decision to move on from Girardi.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It has been a frustrating season for us up until this point, as we feel that our club has not played up to its capabilities,” Phillies president Dave Dombrowski said in a statement. “While all of us share the responsibility for our shortcomings, I felt that a change was needed and that a new voice in the clubhouse would give us the best chance to turn things around.”