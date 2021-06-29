Los Angeles Angels pitcher Dylan Bundy had a hard time with the heat Monday night.

In the bottom of the second inning in a game against the New York Yankees, Bundy clearly wasn’t feeling well.

With sweat dripping from his cap, Bundy stepped off the rubber, walked behind the mound, bent over, and vomited all over the grass.

Bundy was getting ready to face Yankees leadoff hitter D.J. LeMahieu with a runner on second base and two outs in the inning.

After throwing up, a trainer made his way to the mound to assist Bundy.

Bundy ended up leaving the game after getting sick. The game was tied at 2-2, and Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani clobbered his 26th home run of the season in the first inning.

The team said he was dealing with heat exhaustion. Temperatures were in the 90s in the New York City area.

Over 1.2 innings of work, Bundy allowed two runs on four hits and gave up a home run to Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela.

So far in 2021, Bundy has a 1-7 record with a 6.68 ERA in 63.1 innings pitched.

The Angels ended up winning the game, 5-3.